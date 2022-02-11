NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.1 per cent have received two doses to Wednesday 9 February 2022.

Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.5 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.8 per cent have received two doses

Of children aged 5 to 11, 44.6 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of people aged 16 plus, 46.5 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 50.9 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,299,836 with 4,851,603 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,448,233 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Wednesday 9 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of 19 people with COVID-19; 14 men and five women.

Of the 19 people who died; two people were in their 50s, one person was in their 60s, seven people were in their 70s, five people were in their 80s and four people were in their 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Two people who died were aged under 65. Both were vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. One person had received three doses of vaccine, and one person had received two doses of vaccine.

Three of those people aged over 65 had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, five people had received two doses and nine people were not vaccinated.

Six people were from Sydney’s south west, three people were from Sydney’s west, three people were from Sydney’s northern suburbs, two people were from Sydney’s inner west, one person was from the Upper Hunter, one person was from the Shellharbour region, one person was from Queanbeyan, one person was from Coffs Harbour and one person was from Sydney’s south.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,661.

There are currently 1,716 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 108 people in intensive care, 48 of whom require ventilation.

There were 8,950 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 5,289 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 3,661 positive PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 310,556 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022. The 3,661 positive PCR results were returned from 44,172 PCR tests.

Following further investigation, 62 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 421 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 872,355.

Cases confirmed by PCR test and registered as RAT positive in the 24 hours to 4pm 10 February 2022, by Local Health District: LHD Positive PCR tests Positive RATs Total cases Hunter New England 537 841 1,378 Western Sydney 532 539 1,071 South Western Sydney 459 577 1,036 Northern Sydney 388 513 901 South Eastern Sydney 371 485 856 Sydney 276 313 589 Central Coast 187 299 486 Illawarra Shoalhaven 225 247 472 Nepean Blue Mountains 203 253 456 Northern NSW 93 298 391 Murrumbidgee 65 285 350 Western NSW 122 186 308 Mid North Coast 46 234 280 Southern NSW 68 162 230 Far West 16 37 53 Correctional settings 9 9 Unknown 64 20 84 Total 3,661 5,289 8,950

