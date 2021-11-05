NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 249 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

No new cases were acquired overseas and eight cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 76,125.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of three people – two women and one man.

A man in his 80s from Sydney’s inner west died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. He had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A woman in her 90s died at the Mercy Place aged care facility in Albury where she acquired her infection. She had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and is the sixth death linked to an outbreak at this facility.

A woman in her 80s died at the Southern Cross Care residential care facility in Albury. She had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There have been 533 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 589 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 285 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 61 people in intensive care, 28 of whom require ventilation.

There were 80,581 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 94,661.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 76,125 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 589 Total tests carried out 20,134,242 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,458,572

To 11:59pm on Wednesday 3 November 2021 across NSW, 93.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 89.1 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 79.7 per cent have had their first dose, and 66.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,458,572 with 4,080,609 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,377,963 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Wednesday 3 November 2021.

Of the 249 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 73 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 44 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 29 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 21 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 15 are from South Eastern Sydney, 14 are from Sydney LHD, 14 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, nine are from Western Sydney LHD, five are from Western NSW LHD, five are from Southern NSW LHD, four are from Northern NSW LHD, four are from Central Coast LHD, two are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, one is from Northern Sydney LHD, one is from Far West LHD and eight are unassigned to a LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from Blayney, Coonabarabran, Quirindi and West Wyalong, where there are no known cases.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

In this phase of the pandemic, the onus is on every one of us to keep each other safe, especially our most vulnerable.

This also means wearing a mask where required, practising physical distancing, particularly in indoor settings, maintaining hand hygiene, and always checking in using the Service NSW app.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 0 1 3,488 Interstate 3 117 Locally acquired 249 1,393 72,520 Total 249 1,397 76,125

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 3 November 2021 to 8pm 4 November 2021

**from 8pm 29 October 2021 to 8pm 4 November 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update