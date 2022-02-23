NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 23 February

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.3 per cent have received two doses to Monday 21 February 2022.

Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses.

Of children aged 5 to 11, 46.9 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of people aged 16 plus, 52.2 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 56.2 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,707,849, with 4,898,224 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,809,625 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Monday 21 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of six people with COVID-19; four women and two men.

Three people were aged in their 80s, and three people were in their 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Three people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, two people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and one person was not vaccinated.

One person was from south western Sydney, one person was from southern Sydney, one person was from the Shellharbour region, one person was from the Riverina region, one person was from the Mid North Coast, and one person was from southern NSW.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,861.

There are currently 1,246 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 69 people in intensive care, 29 of whom require ventilation.

There were 8,931 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 5,661 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 3,270 positive PCR tests. The 3,270 positive PCR results were returned from 35,993 PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 366,921 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

Following further investigation, eight COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 424 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 909,972.

Cases confirmed by PCR test and registered as RAT positive in the 24 hours to 4pm 22 February 2022, by Local Health District: LHD Positive PCR tests Positive RATs Total cases Hunter New England 448 835 1,283 Western Sydney 458 573 1,031 South Western Sydney 368 617 985 South Eastern Sydney 384 568 952 Northern Sydney 298 443 741 Nepean Blue Mountains 203 392 595 Sydney 238 346 584 Illawarra Shoalhaven 218 338 556 Western NSW 191 319 510 Central Coast 183 301 484 Murrumbidgee 64 220 284 Northern NSW 52 226 278 Mid North Coast 25 246 271 Southern NSW 97 165 262 Far West 15 60 75 Correctional settings 5 5 Unknown 23 12 35 Total 3,270 5,661 8,931

…