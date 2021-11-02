NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 173 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

No new cases were acquired overseas, and two cases have been excluded following further investigation. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 75,389.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of four people.

Two men were in their 50s, one man was in his 60s, and one man was in his 70s.

One man was from western Sydney, one man was from south-western Sydney, one man was from Wollongong, and one man was from Newcastle.

Three men had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and one man had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A man in his 70s died at Tarrawanna aged care facility, north of Wollongong, where he acquired his infection. He had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. It is the fifth death linked to an outbreak at this facility.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There have been 522 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 578 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 69,695 locally acquired cases reported since 16 June 2021, when the first case in this outbreak was reported.

There are currently 333 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 72 people in intensive care, 35 of whom require ventilation.

There were 58,988 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 62,857.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 75,389 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 578 Total tests carried out 19,844,697 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,342,959

To 11:59pm on Sunday 31 October 2021 across NSW, 93.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 79.3 per cent have had their first dose, and 62.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,342,959 with 4,058,379 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,284,580 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Sunday 31 October 2021.

Of the 173 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 64 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 25 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 22 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 13 are from Sydney LHD, 13 are from Western Sydney LHD, 10 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, six are from Central Coast LHD, five are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, three are from Mid North Coast LHD, four are from Southern NSW LHD, three are from Northern Sydney LHD, two are from Nepean Blue Mountains, one is from Far West LHD and two are unassigned to an LHD.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

In this phase of the pandemic, the onus is on every one of us to keep each other safe, especially our most vulnerable.

This also means wearing a mask where required, practicing physical distancing, particularly in indoor settings, maintaining hand hygiene, and always checking in using the Service NSW app.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases

past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 0 3 3,487 Interstate 1 113 Locally acquired 173 1,495 71,789 Total 173 1,499 75,389

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 31 October 2021 to 8pm 1 November 2021

**from 8pm 26 October 2021 to 8pm 1 November 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update