NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 22 November 2021

NSW recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Four cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 79,808.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting one death.

A woman in her 50s from south western Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital. She was not vaccinated.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to her loved ones.

There are currently 202 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 30 people in intensive care, 15 of whom require ventilation.

There were 45,405 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 55,330.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 79,808 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 623 Total tests carried out 21,285,374 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,781,692

Across NSW, 94.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 91.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 75.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,781,692 with 4,135,261 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,646,431 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Saturday 20 November 2021.

Of the 180 cases reported to 8pm last night, 33 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 30 are from Hunter New England LHD, 28 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 23 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 16 are from Sydney LHD, 13 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 11 are from Western NSW LHD, eight are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, six are from Northern Sydney LHD, five are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, two are from Far West LHD, two are from Northern NSW LHD, one is from Mid North Coast LHD, one is from Southern NSW LHD and one is yet to be assigned to an LHD.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

If you have just returned from overseas you must comply with the NSW Health Guidelines, including requirements relating to testing and restrictions on attending certain high-risk premises.

You must have a COVID-19 PCR test within 24 hours of arriving and also on or after day seven. You are not required to isolate while waiting for your results, unless you have symptoms. If symptoms present at any time after arrival you should get tested at a PCR drive-through clinic or other COVID testing facility.

NSW Health is contacting people who have recently arrived from overseas to remind them of these important obligations.

NSW Health also encourages people planning to host overseas guests to make sure they are fully vaccinated before the guests arrive. Please remind guests of the testing requirements, to watch out for symptoms and support guests to get tested and avoid high risk locations.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

