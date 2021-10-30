NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 236 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

One new case was acquired overseas, and 12 cases have been excluded following further investigation. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is 74,923.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of three people.

A man in his 40s from Newcastle died at John Hunter Hospital. He had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health issues.

A man in his 60s from western Sydney died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. He had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health issues.

A man in his 80s from south-western Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital, where he acquired his infection. He had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health issues.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There have been 513 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 569 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 69,232 locally acquired cases reported since 16 June 2021, when the first case in this outbreak was reported.

There are currently 343 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 81 people in intensive care, 33 of whom require ventilation.

There were 77,271 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 82,840.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 74,923 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 569 Total tests carried out 19,647,474 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,256,605

To 11:59pm on Thursday 28 October 2021 across NSW, 93.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 87 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 79 per cent have had their first dose, and 58.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,256,605 with 4,038,573 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,218,032 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Thursday 28 October 2021.

Of the 236 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 73 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 33 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 24 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 23 are from Sydney LHD, 17 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 15 are from Western Sydney LHD, 13 are from Mid North Coast LHD, eight are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, seven are from Central Coast LHD, five are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, five are from Western NSW LHD, one is from Northern Sydney LHD, one is from Southern NSW LHD, one is from Northern NSW LHD, two are in correctional settings and eight are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from across NSW, including Leeton, Mullumbimby, Inverell, and Uralla.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

It remains vital that anyone who has any symptoms or is a close or casual contact of a person with COVID-19, isolates and is tested immediately.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases

past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 1 5 3,487 Interstate 110 Locally acquired 236 1,864 71,326 Total 237 1,869 74,923

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 28 October 2021 to 8pm 29 October 2021

**from 8pm 23 October 2021 to 8pm 29 October 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update