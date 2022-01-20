NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 20 January 2022

Across NSW, 95.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.8 per cent have received two doses to Tuesday 18 January.

Of people aged 12 to 15, 82.3 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.3 per cent have received two doses. Of people aged 5 to 11, 19.1 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 14,887,283 with 4,650,735 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 10,236,548 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Tuesday 17 January 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of 25 people with COVID-19; 16 men and nine women.

One person was aged in their 30s, two people were aged in their 50s, five people were aged in their 60s, five people in their 70s, seven in their 80s, four in their 90s and one was over 100 years old.

Of the 25 people who died; 16 people had received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received one dose and eight were not vaccinated. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Of the five people who died aged under 65, three had received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one had received one dose and one was not vaccinated.

The person aged in their 30s had received 3 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had serious underlying health conditions.

Six people were from western Sydney, five people were from south eastern Sydney, three people were from Sydney’s inner west, two people were from the Central Coast, two people were from the northern beaches, two people were from the Lake Macquarie area, one person was from the Newcastle area, one person was from south western Sydney, one person was from Queanbeyan, one person was from Albury and one person was from the Illawarra Shoalhaven region.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 978.

There are currently 2,781 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 212 people in intensive care, 68 of whom require ventilation.

There were 30,825 positive test results (cases) notified to 8pm last night – including 13,178 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 17,647 positive PCR tests.

Of the 13,178 positive RAT results, 11,034 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days. Please note there may be some cases included in these numbers where people have reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people have also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period.

The 17,647 positive PCR results were returned from 73,259 PCR tests. 301 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 708,502.

Of the 17,647 cases reported from PCR tests to 8pm last night, 2,799 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 2,789 are from Western Sydney LHD, 1,960 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 1,645 are from Hunter New England LHD, 1,409 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 1,361 are from Sydney LHD, 1,291 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 969 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 817 are from Central Coast LHD, 601 are from Northern NSW LHD, 552 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 459 are from Southern NSW LHD, 404 are from Western NSW LHD, 259 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 15 are from Far West NSW LHD, 8 are in correctional settings, one is hotel quarantine and 308 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

Of the 13,178 positive RATs reported , 1,689 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 1,653 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 1,402 are from Western Sydney LHD, 1,373 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 1,266 are from Hunter New England LHD, 1,041 are from Sydney LHD, 515 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 450 are from Northern NSW LHD, 401 are from Central Coast LHD, 313 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 295 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 273 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 193 are from Western NSW LHD, 123 are from Southern NSW LHD, 14 are from Far West NSW LHD and 2,370 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total* (ages 12 – 15) Total* (ages 5 -11) All providers – first doses 95.3% 82.3% 19.1% All providers – second doses 93.8% 78.3% n/a All providers – third doses (ages 18 and over) 29.0% n/a n/a

*to 11.59pm 18 January 2022

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 5,215 2,257,651 NSW Health – second doses 297 1,942,459 NSW Health – third doses 9,944 450,625

