NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 2 January 2022

To Friday 31 December 2021 across NSW, 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.6 per cent have received two doses.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.5 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.2 per cent have received two doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 13,687,794, with 4,374,152 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 9,313,642 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December 2021.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are now available for people aged 18 and over. We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19. We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of two people.

A man in his 80s from south western Sydney died at Concord Hospital. He had received 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccination.

A man in his 90s from western Sydney died at Blacktown Hospital. He had received 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccination.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There are currently 1,066 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 83 people in intensive care, 24 of whom require ventilation.

There were 90,019 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 119,278.

NSW recorded 18,278 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

22 COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 228,118.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 228,118 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 671 Total tests carried out 25,378,991 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 13,687,794

Testing capacity in NSW is currently under enormous pressure and the only people getting a PCR (nose and throat swab) should be those who have COVID-19 symptoms; live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19-positive case; or have otherwise been advised by NSW Health to get tested.

Interstate travellers and international arrivals are not required to have a PCR test and should instead undertake Rapid Antigen Tests, as per the guidelines for the respective states and territories.

Symptomatic arrivals will be required to get a PCR as soon as possible and isolate until a negative result is received If the PCR test is positive, the arrival must treat themselves as a positive case.

This applies to people who are fully or partially vaccinated, as well as those not vaccinated.

Rapid antigen testing can be an additional precaution that you can take if you are planning to socialise with large groups of people, particularly indoors, or interacting with people who are elderly or have serious health conditions. Information on how to use rapid antigen tests is available on the NSW Government website.

Around a quarter of people exposed to COVID-19 may still develop their infection beyond the 7 days after exposure. For the subsequent seven-day period, they should exercise caution and avoid high-risk settings and large indoor gatherings.

Of the 18,278 cases reported to 8pm last night, 3,740 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 3,336 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 2,961 are from Western Sydney LHD, 1,999 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 1,918 are from Sydney LHD, 1,342 are from Hunter New England LHD, 780 are from Nepean Blue Mountain LHD, 414 are from Central Coast LHD, 398 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 322 are from Northern NSW LHD, 289 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 201 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 153 are from Western NSW LHD, 123 are from Southern NSW LHD, 13 are from Far West LHD, 3 are in correctional settings and 286 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms it is still important that you have a test and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total* (ages 12 – 15) All providers – first doses 95% 81.5% All providers – second doses 93.6% 78.2%

*to 11.59pm 30 December 2021

**Please note Commonwealth vaccination numbers are not updated on New Year’s Day.