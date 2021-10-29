NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 268 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

One new case was acquired overseas, and 16 cases have been excluded following further investigation. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is 74,698.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of two people.

A woman in her 90s died at the Tarrawanna aged care facility, north of Wollongong, where she acquired her infection. She was not vaccinated and is the fourth death linked to an outbreak at this facility.

A man in his 70s died at the Mercy Place Aged Care Facility in Albury, where he acquired his infection. He had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and is the third death linked to an outbreak at this facility.

NSW Health extends its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There have been 510 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 566 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 69,008 locally acquired cases reported since 16 June 2021, when the first case in this outbreak was reported.

There are currently 363 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 80 people in intensive care, 32 of whom require ventilation.

There were 82,840 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 89,678.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 74,698 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 566 Total tests carried out 19,570,203 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,208,720

To 11:59pm on Wednesday 27 October 2021 across NSW, 93.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 86.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 78.7 per cent have had their first dose, and 56.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,208,720 with 4,030,008 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,178,712 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Wednesday 27 October 2021.

Of the 268 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 54 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 52 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 41 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 29 are from Sydney LHD, 21 are from Western Sydney LHD, 13 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 12 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 11 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, eight are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, seven are from Southern NSW LHD, four are from Central Coast LHD, three are from Northern Sydney LHD, three are from Far West LHD, one is from Western NSW LHD, one is from Northern NSW LHD, and eight are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from across NSW, including Mullumbimby, Quirindi, Coonabarabran, Nyngan, Corowa and Holbrook.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

It remains vital that anyone who has any symptoms or is a close or casual contact of a person with COVID-19, isolates and is tested immediately.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases

past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 1 5 3,486 Interstate 110 Locally acquired 268 1,980 71,102 Total 269 1,985 74,698

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 27 October 2021 to 8pm 28 October 2021

**from 8pm 22 October 2021 to 8pm 28 October 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 822 2,194,996 NSW Health – second doses

