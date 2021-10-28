NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 304 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

One new case was acquired overseas, and 10 cases have been excluded following further investigation. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is 74,163.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of three people – two men and one woman.

One person was in their 30s, one person was in their 70s, and one person was in their 80s.

Two people were from Sydney’s inner west and one person was from western Sydney.

Two people were not vaccinated, and one person had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine shortly before testing positive. This case, a man in his 30s from Sydney’s inner west, died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

NSW Health extends its sincere condolences to these people’s loved ones.

There have been 506 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 562 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 68,474 locally acquired cases reported since 16 June 2021, when the first case in this outbreak was reported.

There are currently 418 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 97 people in intensive care, 43 of whom require ventilation.

There were 89,875 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 71,352.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 74,163 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 562 Total tests carried out 19,397,685 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,116,059

To 11:59pm on Monday 25 October 2021 across NSW, 93.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 78.3 per cent have had their first dose, and 53 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,116,059 with 4,015,370 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,100,689 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Monday 25 October 2021.

Of the 304 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 83 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 38 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 36 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 22 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 22 are from Sydney LHD, 18 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 18 are from Western Sydney LHD, 15 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 13 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 11 are from Southern NSW LHD, seven are from Western NSW LHD, six are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, three are from Central Coast LHD, two are in a correctional setting, one is from Northern NSW LHD, one is from Far West LHD, and eight are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from across NSW, including Leeton in southern NSW and Inverell in northern NSW.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you can get vaccinated.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

It remains vital that anyone who has any symptoms or is a close or casual contact of a person with COVID-19, isolates and is tested immediately.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is being updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases

past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 1 6 3,485 Interstate 110 Locally acquired 304 2,147 70,568 Total 305 2,153 74,163

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 25 October 2021 to 8pm 26 October 2021

**from 8pm 20 October 2021 to 8pm 26 October 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 938 2,193,209 NSW Health – second doses 6,075 1,821,983 NSW Health – third doses 24 178 Total 7,037 4,015,370

*notified from 8pm 25 October 2021 to 8pm 26 October 2021