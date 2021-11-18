NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 18 November 2021

NSW recorded 262 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Two cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 79,065.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of three people – two men and a woman.

A man in his 50s from Sydney’s south-west died at home. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 60s from Sydney’s inner west died at Concord Hospital. He was not vaccinated.

A woman in her 90s from Sydney’s south-east died at St George Hospital. She had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There are currently 199 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 29 people in intensive care, 14 of whom require ventilation.

There were 80,402 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 88,104.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 79,065 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 617 Total tests carried out 21,050,064 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,729,206

Across NSW, 94.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 91.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12-15, 80.7 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 74.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,729,206 with 4,128,689 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,600,517 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Tuesday 16 November, 2021.

Of the 262 cases reported to 8pm last night, 54 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 53 are from Hunter New England LHD, 43 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 31 are from Sydney LHD, 21 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 14 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 11 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, nine are from Northern Sydney LHD, seven are from Northern NSW LHD, seven are from Southern NSW LHD, six are from Western NSW LHD, three are from Mid North Coast LHD, one is from Central Coast LHD, one is from Far West LHD and one is from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from Dareton and Narrabri where there are currently no known or recent cases.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total* (ages 12 – 15) All providers – first doses 94.3% 80.7% All providers – fully vaccinated 91.4% 74.3%

*to 11.59pm 16 November 2021

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 313 2,204,947 NSW Health – second doses 948 1,888,558 NSW Health – third doses 1,092 35,184 Total 2,353 4,128,689

*notified from 8pm 16 November 2021 to 8pm 17 November 2021