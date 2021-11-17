NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 17 November 2021

NSW recorded 231 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Three cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 78,805.

There are currently 207 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 33 people in intensive care, 15 of whom require ventilation.

There were 88,104 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 67,893.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 78,805 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 614 Total tests carried out 20,969,662 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,711,854

Across NSW, 94.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 91.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12-15, 80.7 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 73.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,711,854 with 4,126,336 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,585,518 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Monday 15 November, 2021.

Of the 231 cases reported to 8pm last night, 60 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 44 are from Hunter New England LHD, 35 are from Western Sydney LHD, 26 are from Sydney LHD, 21 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 14 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, seven are from Northern Sydney LHD, seven are from Southern NSW LHD, five are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, four are from Central Coast LHD, two are from Mid North Coast LHD, one is from Northern NSW LHD, one is from Western NSW LHD, one is from Far West LHD, one is from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, and two are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from Gerringong, Gerroa, Holbrook, Grenfell, Lithgow and Wauchope where there are currently no known or recent cases.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total* (ages 12 – 15) All providers – first doses 94.2% 80.7% All providers – fully vaccinated 91.3% 73.9%

*to 11.59pm 15 November 2021

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 364 2,204,634 NSW Health – second doses 1,052 1,887,610 NSW Health – third doses 1,161 34,092 Total 2,577 4,126,336

*notified from 8pm 15 November 2021 to 8pm 16 November 2021