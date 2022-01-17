NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 17 January 2022

Across NSW, 95.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.8 per cent have received two doses to Saturday 15 January.

Of people aged 12 to 15, 82.1 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.3 per cent have received two doses. Of people aged 5 to 11, 13.1 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 14,637,163 with 4,594,530 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 10,042,633 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Saturday 15 January 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of 17 people with COVID-19; 12 men and five women.

One person was aged in their 60s, four people were aged in their 70s, nine people were aged in their 80s, and three people were in their 90s.

Of the 17 people who died; 14 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, one person had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and two people were not vaccinated. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

Seven people were from south-western Sydney, two people were from western Sydney, two people were from south eastern Sydney, one person was from northern Sydney, one person was from south Sydney, one person was from the Newcastle area, one person was from the Central Coast, one person was from the Wagga Wagga area and one person was from the Tweed Heads area.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 885.

There are currently 2,776 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 203 people in intensive care, 61 of whom require ventilation.

There were 29,504 positive test results (cases) notified to 8pm last night – including 11,858 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 17,646 positive PCR tests.

Of the 11,858 positive RAT results, 10,187 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days. Please note there may be some cases included in these numbers where people have reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people have also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period.

The 17,646 positive PCR results were returned from 85,767 PCR tests. 65 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 655,818.

Of the 17,646 cases reported from PCR tests to 8pm last night, 3,279 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 3,234 are from Western Sydney LHD, 1,888 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 1,669 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 1,613 are from Sydney LHD, 1,365 are from Hunter New England LHD, 1,058 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 845 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 639 are from Central Coast LHD, 409 are from Northern NSW LHD, 398 are from Southern NSW LHD, 347 are from Western NSW LHD, 288 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 270 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 31 are from Far West LHD, 10 are in correctional settings, and 303 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total* (ages 12 – 15) Total* (ages 5 -11) All providers – first doses 95.2% 82.1% 13.1% All providers – second doses 93.8% 78.3%** n/a All providers – third doses (ages 18 and over) 25.4% n/a n/a

*to 11.59pm 15 January 2022

** Please note the 12 to 15-year-old vaccination rate has dropped slightly as unvaccinated children move into the 12 to 15-year-old bracket and 16-year-olds move into the 16+ age bracket. This results in small movements in age cohorts.

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 2,759 2,237,620 NSW Health – second doses 116 1,937,041 NSW Health – third doses 6,476 419,869 Total 9,351 4,594,530

*notified from 8pm 15 January 2022 to 8pm 16 January 2022.