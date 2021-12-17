NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 17 December 2021

NSW recorded 2,213 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

A total of 185 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant of concern have been confirmed in NSW.

Fourteen COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 92,343.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the death of a woman in her 60s from the Northern Tablelands who died at St Vincent’s Hospital. She was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to her loved ones.

There are currently 215 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 24 people in intensive care, eight of whom require ventilation.

There were 127,583 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 143,938.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 92,343 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 644 Total tests carried out 23,273,213 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 13,161,645

Across NSW, 94.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 13,161,645 with 4,234,588 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,927,057 doses administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Wednesday 15 December 2021.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Everyone aged 18 years and older may now receive a booster five months after receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect yourself, your loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19.

We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose. Talk to your GP for more advice.

NSW Health last night issued a public health alert for a venue of concern in Sydney. Anyone who attended the “On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party” at Metro Theatre (624 George Street, Sydney) from 9pm onwards on Friday 10 December is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days.

NSW Health has also been notified of additional venues and times of concern in Newcastle.

Anyone who attended The Great Northern Hotel from 12.01 Saturday 11 December until close, should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately and isolate, if they present.

Anyone who attended Finnegan’s Hotel from 7pm Saturday 11 December until close, should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately and isolate, if they present.

Anyone who attended The Cambridge Hotel from 7pm Saturday 11 December until close, and 6pm Sunday 12 December until close, for symptoms and get tested immediately and isolate, if they present.

Fully vaccinated arrivals from the eight southern African countries of concern no longer have to enter 14 days hotel quarantine, bringing all international arrivals under the same requirements.

Fully vaccinated people from the countries of concern who were already in hotel quarantine on Wednesday, 15 December have to remain there until at least 72 hours after their arrival in NSW

All fully vaccinated international arrivals into NSW must isolate for 72 hours, avoid high risk settings until after day seven and have a PCR test in the first 24 hours and on day six after arrival. They are also strongly encouraged to get tested 12 days after arrival because the risk of infection extends to up to two weeks after exposure.

All recent international arrivals must be vigilant for symptoms and isolate and get tested immediately should symptoms develop.

Any passengers arriving from overseas aged 18 years and over who are not fully vaccinated must go directly into 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

Penalties for non-compliance with the isolation, testing and quarantine requirements have increased to $5,000 for individuals (from $1,000), and $10,000 for corporations (from $5,000).

Of the 2,213 cases reported to 8pm last night, 674 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 279 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 266 are from Western Sydney LHD, 261 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 204 are from Sydney LHD, 165 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 96 are from Northern NSW LHD, 88 are from Central Coast LHD, 32 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 30 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 29 are from Western NSW LHD, 25 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 25 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, seven are from Southern NSW LHD, four are from Far West LHD, and 28 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 450 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

