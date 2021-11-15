NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 15 November 2021

NSW recorded 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Two cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 78,367.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting one death.

A woman in her 80s died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. She was a resident of Presbyterian Aged Care nursing home at Ashfield in Sydney’s Inner West, where she acquired her infection. This is the first death linked to an outbreak at this facility. She had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to her loved ones.

There are currently 216 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 32 people in intensive care, 15 of whom require ventilation.

There were 50,453 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 57,878.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 78,367 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 612 Total tests carried out 20,813,665 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,688,309

To 11:59pm on Saturday 13 November 2021 across NSW, 94.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 91.1 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 80.6 per cent have had their first dose, and 73.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,688,309 with 4,120,976 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,567,333 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Saturday 13 November 2021.

Of the 165 cases reported to 8pm last night, 44 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 35 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 24 are from Western Sydney LHD, 17 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 13 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, nine are from Sydney LHD, six are from Northern Sydney LHD, five are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, four are from Mid North Coast LHD, two are from Northern NSW LHD, two are from Southern NSW LHD, one is from Central Coast LHD, one is from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, and two are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

From today, NSW Health will no longer provide a breakdown of locally acquired and overseas acquired COVID-19 cases in its daily updates but will instead provide a total of all cases.

Since the introduction of quarantine-free international travel for fully vaccinated travellers on 1 November, the origins of where each case was acquired can no longer be determined immediately and so it is not possible to accurately report overseas cases on a daily basis.

This breakdown of locally and overseas acquired cases will now be reported in NSW Health’s weekly COVID-19 weekly surveillance reports.

Fully vaccinated international arrivals must comply with the NSW Health Guidelines, including requirements relating to testing and restrictions on attending certain high-risk premises.

They are required to have a COVID-19 PCR test (nose and throat swab) within 24 hours of arrival and also on or after day seven.

Children and those with medical contraindications who are not fully vaccinated require similar tests and should have a further test on day 12.

Until a negative test result is received on or after day seven, international arrivals are unable to enter high-risk settings such as aged care, disability care, healthcare, and correctional facilities.

Not following these guidelines puts family, friends and community at risk. Not following these guidelines is also a criminal offence and attracts heavy penalties.

All travellers should practice social distancing, wear a mask when in indoor public spaces, and practice good hand hygiene, especially in the first seven days after arrival. They must continue to be vigilant for symptoms of COVID-19 and must immediately get tested for COVID-19, and isolate until they receive a negative result, should they develop symptoms at any time.

From today, NSW Health will also no longer routinely list case locations for regional and rural NSW on its website. This change does not affect NSW Health’s contact tracing work.

NSW Health will continue to contact people diagnosed with COVID-19 and their close contacts with relevant health advice. It will also continue to support workplaces and other locations that have a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

This change was already made several weeks ago for case locations in Greater Sydney, including the Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour, and the Nepean Blue Mountains.

Service NSW also sends push notifications to people who have checked in at venues where a case was present at the same time they were.

NSW Health and Local Health Districts will continue to notify the public of venues of concern where there has been high levels of transmission and there is a need to alert members of the community who may have been there during the exposure period.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

