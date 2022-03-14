NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 14 March

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.4 per cent have received two doses to Saturday 12 March 2022.

Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.1 per cent have received two doses.

Of children aged 5 to 11, 48.4 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of people aged 16 plus, 57.1 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 61.1 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 17,130,324 with 4,952,056 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 12,178,268 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Saturday 12 March 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the death of one person with COVID-19.

A man in his 60s from the state’s central west, he had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,985.

There are currently 1,005 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 47 people in intensive care, 15 of whom require ventilation.

There were 8,911 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 4,788 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 4,123 positive PCR tests. The 4,123 positive PCR results were returned from a total of 31,001 PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 484,172 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022.

Following further investigation, 14 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 372 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 986,185.