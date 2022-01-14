NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 14 January 2022

Across NSW, 95.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.8 per cent have received two doses to Wednesday 12 January.

Of people aged 12 to 15, 81.9 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.2 per cent have received two doses. Of people aged 5 to 11, 6.5 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 14,396,240 with 4,562,673 administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 9,833,567 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 January 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of 29 people with COVID-19; 15 men and 14 women.

Three people were aged in their 40s, five people were aged in their 60s, five people were aged in their 70s, 11 people are in their 80s and five people are in their 90s.

Of the 29 people who died; 19 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 and 10 people were not vaccinated.

Ten people were from south-western Sydney, five people were from northern Sydney, five people were from south eastern Sydney, three people were from western Sydney, two people were from Sydney’s Inner West, two people were from the Tweed Heads area, one person was from Wollongong and one person from the Lake Macquarie area.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 828.

There are currently 2,525 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 184 people in intensive care, 59 of whom require ventilation.

There were 63,018 positive test results (cases) notified to 8pm last night – including 37,938 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 25,080 positive PCR tests.

Of the 37,938 positive RAT results, 24,329 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days. Please note there may be some cases included in these numbers where people have reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people have also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period.

The 25,080 positive PCR results were returned from 109,057 PCR tests. 623 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 590,609.

Of the 25,080 cases reported from PCR tests to 8pm last night, 4,599 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 4,280 are from Western Sydney LHD, 3,173 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 2,480 are from Sydney LHD, 2,157 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 1,554 are from Hunter New England LHD, 1,289 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 1,249 Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 1,094 are from Central Coast LHD, 905 are from Northern NSW LHD, 747 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 527 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 261 are from Western NSW LHD, 180 are from Southern NSW LHD, 11 are from Far West LHD, 21 are in correctional settings, one is in hotel quarantine and 552 are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

There are COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over) Total* (ages 12 – 15) Total* (ages 5 -11) All providers – first doses 95.2% 81.9% 6.5% All providers – second doses 93.8% 78.2% n/a All providers – third doses (ages 18 and over) 22.9% n/a n/a

*to 11.59pm 12 January 2022

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 4,799 2,230,834 NSW Health – second doses 501 1,941,085 NSW Health – third doses 11,977 390,754 Total 17,277 4,562,673

*notified from 8pm 12 January 2022 to 8pm 13 January 2022.