NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 14 December 2021

NSW recorded 804 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

A total of 85 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant of concern have been confirmed in NSW. However, NSW Health expects further Omicron cases to be confirmed in the coming days as results of genomic testing are confirmed.

Nine COVID-19 cases have been excluded following further investigation, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 87,059.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the death of a woman in her 60s from the Albury area in NSW who died at Goulburn Valley Health hospital in Victoria. She was not vaccinated.SW Health expresses its sincere condolences to her loved ones.

There are currently 168 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 21 people in intensive care, nine of whom require ventilation.

There were 86,562 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 74,997.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 87,059 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 642 Total tests carried out 22,897,191 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 13,043,191

Across NSW, 94.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 93.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the people aged 12 to 15, 81.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 13,043,191, with 4,200,384 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,842,807 doses administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11.59pm on Sunday 12 December 2021.

NSW Health remains concerned about the escalation in COVID-19 transmission in the Newcastle area, with venues linked to cases who are likely to have the Omicron variant of concern.

NSW Health last night alerted the public to a new venue in Newcastle, Finnegan’s Hotel, 21 Darby Street, and also remains concerned about the escalation in COVID-19 transmission at The Argyle House nightclub in Newcastle.

Anyone who attended Finnegan’s Hotel from 6.30pm Friday 10 December to 2.30am Saturday 11 December, is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days. All household contacts of close contacts must also be tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in the household.

Anyone who attended The Argyle House nightclub from 9pm on Wednesday 8 December to 3am on Thursday 9 December has been assessed as a close contact and must immediately get tested, and isolate for 7 days. Please then minimise your mixing with other people and avoid high-risk settings for the next 7 days.

Given the high transmission of COVID-19 at these venues, we ask household contacts of anyone who attended to also immediately get tested and isolate until they and the close contact tests negative.

The Omicron variant continues to spread internationally and has been identified in international arrivals to NSW from southern Africa, as well as travellers from other countries. These people have likely acquired their infections both in their countries of origin and on flights shared with infectious passengers.

All travellers arriving in NSW who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW must enter hotel quarantine for 14 days, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Travellers from all other countries must isolate for 72 hours, avoid high risk settings until after day seven and have a PCR test in the first 24 hours and on day six after arrival. They are also strongly encouraged to get tested 12 days after arrival because the risk of infection extends to up to 2 weeks after exposure.

All recent international arrivals must be vigilant for symptoms and isolate and get tested immediately should symptoms develop.

Any passengers arriving from overseas aged 18 years and over who are not fully vaccinated must go directly into 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.

Penalties for non-compliance with the isolation, testing and quarantine requirements have increased to $5,000 for individuals (from $1,000), and $10,000 for corporations (from $5,000).

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

Everyone aged 18 years and older may now receive a booster five months after receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect yourself, your loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19.

We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose. Talk to your GP for more advice.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Of the 804 cases reported to 8pm last night, 224 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 123 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 102 are from Western Sydney LHD, 99 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 85 are from Sydney LHD, 41 are from Northern Sydney LHD, 28 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 26 are from Northern NSW LHD, 22 are from Central Coast LHD, 20 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, nine are from Mid North Coast LHD, eight are from Murrumbidgee LHD, seven are from Western NSW LHD, three are from Southern NSW LHD, and seven are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the self-isolation rules.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative test result.

There are more than 450 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

COVID-19 vaccination update

NSW COVID-19 vaccination rate Total* (ages 16 and over)

