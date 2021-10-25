NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

NSW recorded 294 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

No new cases were acquired overseas, and nine cases have been excluded following further investigation. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic is 73,596.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of four people with COVID-19 – three men and one woman.

One person was in their 40s, two people were in their 60s, and one person was in their 70s.

Two people were from Sydney’s inner west, one person was from south west Sydney, and one person was from the Central Coast.

The person in their 40s was not vaccinated, the two people in their 60s had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the person in their 70s had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. All four people had underlying health conditions.

NSW Health extends its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There have been 502 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021 and 558 in total since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 67,910 locally acquired cases reported since 16 June 2021, when the first case in this outbreak was reported.

There are currently 474 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 116 people in intensive care, 57 of whom require ventilation.

There were 59,612 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 66,740.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 73,596 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 558 Total tests carried out 19,236,458 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,054,206

To 11:59pm on Saturday 23 October 2021 across NSW, 93 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 84.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 77.9 per cent have had their first dose, and 50.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,054,206 with 4,000,039 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,054,167 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Saturday 23 October, 2021.

Of the 294 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 59 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 54 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 46 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, 30 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 24 are from Western Sydney LHD, 18 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 10 are from Sydney LHD, eight are from Central Coast LHD, eight are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, eight are from Northern Sydney LHD, six are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, six are from Western NSW LHD, five are from Far West LHD, three are from Southern NSW LHD, one is from Northern NSW LHD, one is in a correctional setting and seven are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

With all school students back in classrooms across NSW today, we remind parents to please remain vigilant as symptoms of COVID-19 can often be mild in children. Parents should keep their children home from school if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and take them to get tested immediately.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you can get vaccinated.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

It remains vital that anyone who has any symptoms or is a close or casual contact of a person with COVID-19, isolates and is tested immediately.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern or travelled on a public transport route at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is being updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases

past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 0 3 3,482 Interstate 110 Locally acquired 294 2,123 70,004 Total 294 2,126 73,596

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 23 October 2021 to 8pm 24 October 2021

**from 8pm 18 October 2021 to 8pm 24 October 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update

COVID-19 vaccination doses administered by NSW Health Doses past 24 hours* All doses NSW Health – first doses 712 2,191,325 NSW Health – second doses 5,114 1,808,575 NSW Health – third doses 8 139 Total 5,834 4,000,039

*notified from 8pm 23 October 2021 to 8pm 24 October 2021