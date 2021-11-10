NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 10 November 2021

NSW recorded 216 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

No new cases were acquired overseas, one new case was acquired interstate and seven cases have been excluded following further investigation. This brings the total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 77,228.

Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the deaths of three men with COVID-19.

A man in his 30s from south-western Sydney died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 40s from south-western Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital. He was not vaccinated and had no significant underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from south-western Sydney died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. He had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions. NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

There are currently 235 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 41 people in intensive care, 17 of whom require ventilation.

There were 95,804 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 66,680.

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 77,228 Deaths (in NSW from confirmed cases) 607 Total tests carried out 20,492,291 Total vaccinations administered in NSW 12,581,540

To 11:59pm on Monday 8 November 2021 across NSW, 94 per cent of people aged 16 and over had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 90.1 per cent were fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 year old age group, 80.2 per cent have had their first dose, and 70.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 12,581,540, with 4,105,068 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 8,476,472 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Monday 8 November 2021.

Of the 216 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 46 are from Hunter New England Local Health District (LHD), 37 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 31 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 22 are from Western Sydney LHD, 21 are from Sydney LHD, 14 are from Mid North Coast LHD, 12 are from Murrumbidgee LHD, seven are from Northern Sydney LHD, six are from Southern NSW LHD, five are from Central Coast LHD, five are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, four are from Western NSW LHD, two are from Far West LHD, two are from Northern NSW LHD, one is from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD and one case is yet to be assigned to an LHD.

NSW Health’s ongoing sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples collected from Barraba, Gulgong and Young, where there are currently no known cases.

Everyone in these areas is urged to monitor for the onset of symptoms, and if they appear, to immediately be tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination yet, please don’t delay. Even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you should get vaccinated.

In this phase of the pandemic, the onus is on every one of us to keep each other safe, especially our most vulnerable.

This also means wearing a mask where required, practising physical distancing, particularly in indoor settings, maintaining hand hygiene, and always checking in using the Service NSW app.

If you are directed to get tested for COVID‑19 or self-isolate at any time, you must follow the rules whether or not the venue or exposure setting is listed on the NSW Health website.

Please check the NSW Government website regularly, and follow the relevant health advice if you have attended a venue of concern at the same time as a confirmed case of COVID-19. This list is updated regularly as case investigations proceed.

There are more than 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

Likely source of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW:

Likely source of infection Cases past 24 hours* Cases past 7 days** All cases Overseas 9 3,496 Interstate 1 2 122 Locally acquired 216 1,593 73,610 Total 217 1,604 77,228

Note: Case counts reported for a particular day may vary over time due to ongoing investigations and case review.

*notified from 8pm 8 November 2021 to 8pm 9 November 2021

**from 8pm 3 November 2021 to 8pm 9 November 2021

COVID-19 vaccination update