NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE 10 February 2022

Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.1 per cent have received two doses to Tuesday 8 February 2022.

Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.5 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.7 per cent have received two doses

Of children aged 5 to 11, 44.2 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Of people aged 16 plus, 45.7 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 50.1 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 16,246,754 with 4,847,508 doses administered by NSW Health to 8pm last night and 11,399,246 administered by the GP network, pharmacies and other providers to 11:59pm on Tuesday 8 February 2022.

NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

Sadly, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of 24 people with COVID-19; 15 men and nine women.

Of the 24 people who died; one person was in their 40s, one person was in the 60s, five people were in their 70s, nine people were in their 80s, seven people were in their 90s and one person was aged over 100. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions.

One person who died was aged under 65. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Eight people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, nine people had received two doses and seven people were not vaccinated.

Four people were from Port Macquarie, three people were from southwestern Sydney, two people were from the Central Coast, two people were from Sydney’s inner west, two people were from the Hunter region, one person was from Shellharbour, one person was from the central west, one person was from Coffs Harbour, one person was from Sydney’s west, one person was from the Northern Rivers, one person was from the Tweed Shire, one person was from Sydney’s north shore, one person was from south eastern Sydney, one person was from inner Sydney, one person from Sydney’s south and one person was from the mid coast.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,642.

There are currently 1,795 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 121 people in intensive care, 55 of whom require ventilation.

There were 10,130 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 5,824 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 4,306 positive PCR tests.

There has now been a total of 305,722 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on 13 January 2022. The 4,306 positive PCR results were returned from 32,167 PCR tests.

Following further investigation, 111 COVID-19 cases detected by PCR tests have been excluded and 437 cases previously reported as RAT-positive have been confirmed as PCR-positive cases, bringing the total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 868,335.