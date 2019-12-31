Nora Fatehi sports a cool sassy look in Street Dancer 3D

Versatile actress Nora Fatehi is very excited about her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D being directed by Remo D’Souza. The film is not just about dance but the look of the stars also plays an important part in the film.

Nora’s look will essentially be the talking point in the film as it has been specially designed keeping in mind the character she plays.

Since Nora plays a dancer, her character in Street Dancer 3D is shown as someone who is very strong and confident. And her look has been designed in such a way that it resonates with her character’s swag and attitude.

Nora plays an young Indian girl brought up in London and how she brings in a poise and energy into the film with the character. She plays a very sporty and bold girl, who has an air of assurance. She has a sassy vibe throughout the film, which is further enhanced by the cool red hair-do that she sports in the film.

Since the film is her dream come true, Nora has worked hard on her character and how she looks in the film. She has literally sat down with the designers and given her inputs when it came to the looks and the clothes, her hair and the kind of accessories she will be using for her character in the film.