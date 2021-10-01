NON-URGENT ELECTIVE DAY SURGERY TO RECOMMENCE AT PRIVATE FACILITIES IN GREATER SYDNEY

Due to declining community transmission of COVID-19 and increasing vaccination rates within NSW, non-urgent day surgery will recommence from Tuesday 5 October at private facilities where it has been temporarily postponed.

Day surgery (surgery that does not require the patient to stay in hospital overnight) will recommence for both public and private patients in private facilities only.

This is to ensure we retain adequate system capacity, as well as patient, staff and public safety, for the delivery of healthcare services during the COVID-19 response.

Emergency surgery and urgent elective surgery will continue to be performed in public hospitals during this challenging period. Surgery restrictions will only be in place as long as necessary.

Patients due to receive non-urgent elective surgery impacted by the current measures are encouraged to seek medical attention should they experience a change in their condition so they can be clinically assessed and re-prioritised to a more urgent category if required.

Staff from private hospitals across Greater Sydney, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong, as well as some regional locations, are being deployed to assist the NSW Government’s response to the current COVID-19 outbreak. This includes the large-scale vaccination effort currently underway and supporting workforce demands in the NSW public health system.

NSW Health acknowledges the critical importance of private hospitals in delivering timely and high-quality care for our communities and we thank them for their ongoing partnership in responding to the current pandemic.

The NSW Government is providing $30 million to support private hospitals to undertake additional elective surgery on behalf of the NSW Health system to ensure that patients who have their non-urgent elective surgery postponed will be scheduled for surgery as soon as possible.

In 2020-21 the NSW Government provided an extra $458.5 million to fast-track elective surgeries which were delayed as a result of the Federal Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and a further $80 million has been provided as part of the 2021-22 NSW Budget.

The NSW Government has committed more than $4 billion to the NSW health system to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.

The private hospitals where non-elective day surgery will recommence are as follows:

Macquarie University Hospital

Castlecrag Private Hospital

Hunters Hill Private Hospital

Kareena Private Hospital

North Shore Private Hospital

St George Private Hospital

Strathfield Private Hospital

Westmead Private

Dubbo Private Hospital

Hurstville Private Hospital

Sydney Adventist Hospital

Campbelltown Private Hospital

Norwest Private Hospital

Prince of Wales Private Hospital

Sydney Southwest Private Hospital

Nepean Private Hospital

Northern Beaches Hospital

Mater Hospital Sydney

St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Darlinghurst