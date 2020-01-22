NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCIL

Young leaders and passionate advocates aged between 12 and 24 are being encouraged to nominate for the 2020 NSW Youth Advisory Council (YAC).

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said the 12-person panel provides advice to Government on policy and important issues affecting young people.

“Our Government wants to hear from custodians of our State’s future. The Youth Advisory Council is about giving a voice for young people directly to the heart of Government,” Mr Ward said.

“We want young people from diverse backgrounds and with a broad range of life experiences to help represent the views or our State’s youth.”

The YAC has in previous years helped bring about the Our Local youth directory website, engaged with government agencies on youth-related policy and assisted the judging of the Children’s Week Awards.

Minister for Regional Youth Bronnie Taylor said strong young regional and rural voices are critical at a time when NSW is in the grips of drought and bushfires.

“Whether you live in Bondi or Bourke, Albury or Armidale, we want young people to step up and be a strong voice for their communities,” Mrs Taylor said.

“We need passionate young people to have a say in their future and help us shape policies and programs that will build strong and more vibrant regional communities.”

Acting Advocate for Children and Young People (ACYP) Zoë Robinson said 150 shortlisted nominees would be invited to attend the Youth Week Forum in Sydney on March 30.

“This will provide an opportunity for emerging leaders to learn about advocacy, engage with Government agencies and develop their skills in collaboration with their peers,” Ms Robinson said.

Applications for the YAC close on Sunday, 1 March.