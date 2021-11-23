NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR REMARKABLE WOMEN IN SPORT

Nominations are now open for the annual Her Sport Her Way Awards to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women and girls in sport.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the awards are a key initiative in the NSW Government’s ‘Her Sport Her Way’ Year Three Action Plan to advance equality in sport.

“These awards are a great opportunity to showcase our trailblazers in sport and inspire the younger generation to get involved at all levels,” Mrs Ward said.

“I encourage NSW sporting organisations and individuals to nominate an outstanding coach, official, administrator or leader who has made a significant contribution to sport becoming more inclusive and appealing for women and girls.”

The ‘Her Sport Her Way’ Year Three Action Plan covers 15 key areas, including removing barriers and advancing women leaders through strategic partnerships.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said it is important for young girls to see female representation in sport across the board.

“Whether it’s on the field or in the boardroom, having female role models in sport empowers young girls to see themselves in those same roles,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Last year Cricket NSW, Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT and Tennis NSW were honoured at the Awards for their strategic vision and leadership in delivering greater access to sport for women and girls.”

Other key actions in the Year Three Action Plan include funding to address participation and retention of teenage girls in sport and training and professional development support for aspiring female leaders.

The Her Sport Her Way 2021-22 Award categories include: Young Achiever, Local Champion, Outstanding Organisation, Trailblazers and Champion.

Nominations open today and close on Friday 14 January 2022. The award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony next year.