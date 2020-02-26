NOISY AFFAIR or NOISY RIDE

Dr Ravi Kant,

B.Sc., DHMS(Hons.), M.D.(Hom.)

Whether it is an affair or a ride, if it becomes noisy, it becomes a nuisance to the person and sometimes to the people around also. One can feel dizziness drowsiness and may even tend to fall. The noise in itself can be so distressing and irritating that the sufferer loses one’s peace of mind. Hope you understood what I am talking about, yes, it is Tinnitus and when along with vertigo, it is known as Meniere’s disease.

SYMPTOMS:

This disease may include different noises in ears, spinning sensation- vertigo, loss of hearing, pressure in ears, severe nausea due to vertigo and imbalance. It can lead to permanent hearing loss. This can be due to smoking, hypertension, ear infections or excessive use of mobiles, ear phones or high decibel music or sounds, detonation of bombs in war like situations. It can lead to feeling of fullness in ears and headache. Stress, overwork, mental fatigue, change in pressure, emotions, other diseases or even food with high salt content can trigger this disease. This disease is due to imbalance of fluid levels in inner ear- called labyrinth. This disease happens, generally between the age of 40 to 60 years.

DIAGNOSIS:

Meniere’s disease is primarily diagnosed by history and physical examination of the patient. Fullness of ear, noises and vertigo are the primary symptoms of the disease. Episodes can be small frequent or long lasting, unilateral, later on becoming bilateral, which ultimately may worsen the hearing loss. An audiogram is helpful in accessing the extent of hearing loss. Hypothyroidism causes lethargy fatigue weight gain, intolerance to cold and meniere’s disease.

PRECAUTIONS:

One must avoid high salt or sugar content in foods. Canned, frozen and preserved foods should be avoided. Fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains should be taken. Regular exercise should be done, but one must avoid gyms. One can use stick to walk in severe cases to avoid a fall. Driving should also be avoided in cases with high intensity of disease. Cogan syndrome, an autoimmune disease, which has eyesight disorder along with meniere’s disease, also prohibits driving.

HOMOEOPATHY ROCKS :

In homoeopathy, there are a lot many medicines to treat this irritating disorder. Associated diseases such as hypertension hypothyroidism are easily treated along with meniere’s disease, taking into account the totality of symptoms. The earlier the better, one should approach a homeopath for permanent annihilation of the disease. There are many sound specific medicines in homoeopathy and the patient can tell the doctor, what type of noise does he hear; whether it is buzzing, ringing, chirping of birds, blowing of the wind, steaming whistling etc. These like symptoms along with state of mind and personality are taken into consideration to arrive at medicine in totality to CURE a patient permanently.