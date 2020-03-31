NEXT STEPS TO FAST TRACK DELIVERY OF NEW DAMS

The NSW Government is pushing on with the planning and delivery of three priority regional dam projects to achieve ‘shovels in the ground’ by October 2020.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said it’s important these critical projects keep moving forward during this very challenging time.

“Local communities across NSW, now more than ever, need projects that will stimulate their economies and provide jobs in the near future to aid in the recovery following the drought and now COVID-19,” Mrs Pavey said.

The raising of the Wyangala Dam wall in the Lachlan Valley, building a new Dungowan Dam and undertaking a business case for a Dam in the Mole River were announced last year in a $1.1 billion package.

“This week we have appointed the key engineering and environmental advisors for each project at Wyangala, Dungowan and Mole River,” Mrs Pavey said.

WaterNSW has engaged the following firms for each project;

· Dungowan Dam: SMEC

· Wyangala Dam wall raising: Stantec GHD Joint Venture

· Mole River Dam: SMEC

The projects have all commenced preliminary environmental investigations and concept designs, with geotechnical investigations to begin in April. Environmental planning documents for all projects have been lodged with the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

“We are focused on delivering these critical projects to significantly improve future drought resilience and improve water security. We expect shovels in the ground by October on these nation building projects,” Mrs Pavey said.

WaterNSW will move ahead with community engagement, implementing new tools and approaches to keep the community updated and informed through local media, newsletters and online. WaterNSW staff will still be available to be contacted by the community to discuss issues and raise questions.