NEXT STAGE OF SNOWY 2.0 GETS GREEN LIGHT

More than 150 new jobs will be created and $55 million injected into regional NSW, as the NSW Government gives the go-ahead for construction of the Snowy Hydro Segment Factory – the next crucial stage of the Snowy 2.0 expansion.

Deputy Premier and Member for Monaro John Barilaro said the approval of the Snowy Hydro Segment Factory was fantastic news for the region, with construction of the concrete production facility to begin within weeks.

“The Snowy Hydro Scheme is part of the folklore of the Monaro and this approval means work can get underway on a critical part of the project’s infrastructure which will provide huge benefits and job opportunities for the area,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Around 150 jobs will be created as part of the new infrastructure with many of these being entry-level positions, with all training provided.

“These opportunities couldn’t come at a better time with many in our community facing unexpected unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said the planning system has a key role to play in keeping the economy moving both now and in the months ahead.

“We’re working to get shovel-ready projects out the door, to create jobs and drive investment into our local economies during these extraordinary times,” Mr Stokes said.

“This project will unlock new industry investment in regional NSW, creating 30 jobs during construction and about 125 jobs once operational.”

Construction of the factory is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The factory will manufacture more than 130,000 concrete tunnel segments for use during exploratory works and once approved, as part of the main works for Snowy 2.0.