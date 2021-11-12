New Zealand Cricket confirms T20I tour for Australian men’s team

New Zealand Cricket has today confirmed that the Australian men’s team will tour New Zealand in mid-March 2022 for a short T20 International series.

The announcement follows confirmation this week of the schedule for the proposed Australian men’s team tour to Pakistan early next year for three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and one T20 International.

Australia’s T20I squad for the New Zealand tour will comprise players not required for the Test Matches in Pakistan.

Nick Hockley, CA CEO, said:

“New Zealand’s home summer schedule has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, and we are pleased to be able to support our closest neighbour with this T20I tour.”

“As well as supporting New Zealand Cricket to host a full summer of international cricket, it will also be a great opportunity for our men’s T20 team to ramp up their preparations ahead of our home ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October and November next year.”

NZC chief executive David White said his organisation was extremely grateful for Cricket Australia’s support at such a challenging time.

“The impact of Covid-19 has meant a number of changes to our schedule – and we want to place on record our thanks to Cricket Australia for agreeing to send a team across the Tasman at such short notice.

“NZC and CA have always enjoyed a close relationship and we really appreciate the lengths they’ve gone to in order to help us.”