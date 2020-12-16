NEW TRAINEESHIPS FOR YEAR 12 SCHOOL LEAVERS

A new two-year infrastructure traineeship, announced today by Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell, will provide the Class of 2020 with immediate employment opportunities, giving them well rounded experience in the infrastructure sector.

The program will offer more than 100 school leavers with traineeships in infrastructure-based roles commencing in February 2021.

The new traineeship is a collaboration between NSW Government infrastructure agencies and approved industry partners.

Ms Mitchell said providing our young people with opportunities, particularly after this uncertain year, is a priority of this government.

“The traineeship program is an incredible opportunity, school leavers will be working in the project teams running our historic school building program,” said Ms Mitchell.

“Recently graduated Year 12 students can continue their learning in 2021, allowing them to develop hands on experience across a range of construction based fields.

“It will be a great way for these students to gain insight into the infrastructure industry and the diverse careers available.”

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said he was excited for the successful candidates.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be infrastructure, NSW is making large investments and qualified and skilled individuals will be in high demand,” said Mr Lee.

“For any students who are interested in building their skills during the summer and next year I encourage them to take up a VET course.”

Trainees will study one to two days per week towards a Nationally Accredited VET course, and on completion, go into full time employment or further education.

Training Services NSW has committed to funding the cost of the Certificate III and IV training and other mandatory training such as First Aid and White Card for all trainees.

The NSW Government is investing $7 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver more than 200 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.