NEW TEAM TO LEAD LEGAL SERVICES COUNCIL

A new team of high-profile lawyers, including the current head of the NSW Law Reform Commission, has been chosen to lead the body that regulates lawyers in both NSW and Victoria.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman and Victorian Attorney-General Jill Hennessy today welcomed the new appointees to the Legal Services Council including new Chairperson Alan Cameron AO.

Mr Speakman thanked the inaugural members including outgoing Chairman, the Hon Michael Black AC QC, who have come to the end of their term.

“The Council has worked hard to build the foundations for a truly national legal system since lawyers in both states started operating from the same rule book in 2015. The work of the Council has benefitted consumers by requiring high standards in the profession including professional conduct and legal costs,” Mr Speakman said.

Ms Hennessy said the new appointees would build on those achievements, continuing to monitor the operation of the Legal Profession Uniform Law.

“The Legal Services Council does a crucial job in regulating the legal industry while increasing protections for consumers. This approach creates a single system to oversee legal practice, cutting red tape for lawyers and therefore benefiting those who rely on lawyers to safeguard their interests,” Ms Hennessy said.

Mr Cameron said his appointment to the role of Chair of the LSC is a great honour.

“Maintaining public confidence in the legal profession lies at the heart of the LSC’s role. I look forward to working with the profession to maintain its high standards and to enhance its reputation in the community,” Mr Cameron said.

The other new appointees are Murray Baird, Elizabeth Harris, Noel Hutley SC and Juliana Warner. All will begin their terms on 20 October.

The government of Western Australia has introduced legislation in its Parliament to give effect to an intergovernmental agreement it has signed to join the scheme. Western Australia’s representation on the council will be progressed once it formally joins the scheme.