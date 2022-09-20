NEW STATEMENT SETS A CLEAR DIRECTION FOR BIOSECURITY

The Andrews Labor Government is strengthening its resolve on biosecurity with a plan to protect Victoria from the threat of pests and disease.

Minister for Agriculture Gayle Tierney has launched Victoria’s Biosecurity Statement, which sets out ways industry and Government can work together to protect our environment and economy.

By identifying what biosecurity is, why it exists and how everyone has a role to play, the Statement highlights how actions and choices can have significant impacts on land, waters, communities and culture.

Biosecurity is a collective effort to prevent and manage the harms caused by pests and diseases, and the impact they have on farming communities, natural landscapes and the safety of food and fibre production.

To ensure we can move freely, gather, care for and connect to Country, produce safe and clean food, and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors, Victoria’s farms, environment and animals need to be protected from harmful pests and diseases.

The risks facing Victoria are increasing and becoming more complex and the Statement lays the groundwork for how the Government can best manage potential risks and threats posed to our land and waters.

Developed in collaboration with industry leaders, Traditional Owners, national and state peak bodies the Statement provided an opportunity for people to have their say on what biosecurity means to them.

The Labor Government’s multi-pronged approach to keeping the state safe includes Victoria’s first Biosecurity Reference Group, as part of the $28 million Strengthening Victoria’s Biosecurity (SVBS) Program – a joint effort by government, industry and community to develop a shared vision for biosecurity.