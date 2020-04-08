NEW PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER FOR NSW

Special Minister of State, Don Harwin has announced leading lawyer and champion of initiatives to improve access to justice, Kathrina Lo, as the new NSW Public Service Commissioner.

Mr Harwin said the appointment of Ms Lo as Public Service Commissioner will strengthen the delivery of services to the people of NSW, while driving further changes and renewal.

“Ms Lo brings a distinguished career in the public sector encompassing legal, policy and strategy, diversity and inclusion, performance auditing and service delivery across various portfolios, including justice and policing,” Minister Harwin said.

“As a former Deputy Secretary in the Department of Communities and Justice, Ms Lo has been responsible for leading significant reforms to the NSW justice system.”

“Her experience will be invaluable in continuing to reshape the NSW public service so it can deliver innovation and customer service, while always promoting the highest levels of integrity, accountability and leadership,” Minister Harwin said.

Secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet, Tim Reardon, said Ms Lo brings significant experience at both the Commonwealth and state levels, and the NSW community will greatly benefit from her as Commissioner.

“With a significant frontline workforce – doctors, nurses, ambulance officers, health workers, police, teachers, bus and train drivers, community service workers – the role of the NSW public service is never more important than right now,” Mr Reardon said.

“Ms Lo will bring strong leadership to ensure the public sector continues to deliver these essential services to the NSW community, while also being a driver of change so we are continuously learning, adapting and improving.”

Ms Lo will commence on 14 April and take over from Scott Johnston who has been acting in the role of NSW Public Service Commissioner since October 2019.