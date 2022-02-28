NEW PROGRAMS TO KEEP SENIORS CONNECTED

Seniors looking to reconnect with friends and make new ones will now have more opportunities thanks to locally run programs funded by the NSW Government.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said 24 local councils and community groups have received a share in $600,000 to run programs aimed at reducing social isolation among seniors.

“Even without the challenges of COVID-19, no one likes to be alone or feel disconnected from their community, especially not our seniors,” Mr Coure said.

“This funding is about helping create environments where people can come together, meet new people and enjoy themselves in a social environment.

“These programs are helping us achieve exactly that, whether it be by helping seniors learn a new skill, connect with like-minded people or rekindle their passion for a previous hobby.”

Mr Coure said the Government is committed to investing in local communities to ensure they are strong, harmonious and connected.

“Seniors are integral to our communities and we appreciate the contributions they have made and continue to make,” Mr Coure said.

“That is why we need to ensure they are empowered to continue being active participants in community life, no matter who they are or what language they speak.

“I look forward to the chance to see these programs in action and witness the positive impacts they bring.”

Through the Reducing Social Isolation for Seniors Grants Program, funding up to $60,000 was on offer to local councils and organisations to run programs that improve social inclusion for seniors. Programs must run to December 2022.