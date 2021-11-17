NEW PRESIDENT OF THE CHILDREN’S COURT OF NSW

Magistrate Ellen Skinner has been appointed as President of the Children’s Court of NSW and a judge of the District Court.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said Magistrate Skinner has acted as President of the Children’s Court since September. The Governor has today confirmed her appointment for a five year term as President of the Children’s Court. Her Excellency has also elevated Magistrate Skinner to the bench of the District Court.

“Magistrate Skinner has many years of experience as a solicitor and a magistrate, as well as a long-established commitment to improving outcomes for children, young people and families who come before the Children’s Court,” Mr Speakman said.

“Her Honour also brings to the role a wealth of experience from across the legal system.

“She has served as Managing Solicitor at the Aboriginal Legal Service and also worked at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Legal Aid.”

Her Honour was first appointed to the bench in 2009 at the age of 33. She was and remains the youngest magistrate ever appointed in NSW.

Magistrate Skinner was admitted to the legal profession in 1999, having graduated from the Australian National University in Arts and Law. She is a member of the Newcastle Law School Advisory Board.

“I am very pleased to announce Magistrate Skinner’s appointment. Her experience, skills and knowledge will be a huge asset in this role,” Mr Speakman added.

Her Honour will be sworn in on Monday, 22 November.

Magistrate Skinner is replacing former president Judge Peter Johnstone, who is now the NSW Chief Magistrate.