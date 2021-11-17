NEW PRACTICAL SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE IMPACTED BY SUICIDE OF A LOVED ONE

Families and friends who have lost a loved one to suicide will now have access to a range of useful supports thanks to the NSW Government’s $4.5 million boost to post-suicide services across the State.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said that post-suicide support was critical to support loved ones as well as the wider community.

“We know that around 135 people can be impacted by a single suicide,” Mrs Taylor said.

“For friends and family, the death of a loved one by suicide is not only heartbreaking and shocking, it can also create new challenges as well as making day-to-day tasks incredibly difficult.

“We want to be there for people in these painful weeks and months in ways that can really help, from providing counselling to helping them access financial assistance and guiding them through the coronial process.”

StandBy Support After Suicide will provide the service in partnership with Jesuit Social Services, Roses in the Ocean and University of New England. StandBy will focus on reaching bereaved families and friends, as well as first responders and witnesses to suicide.

StandBy Regional Coordinator Tania Tuckerman said she draws on her own lived experience to help those affected feel safe and understood.

“My hope is that all people impacted by suicide will have the support I never had,” Ms Tuckerman said.

It didn’t hit me until decades later the full devastation it had on my life; including my relationships and how I interacted with the world around me.

“I am hopeful about the difference our support will bring to the lives of people impacted by suicide and their future generations.”

The state-wide rollout of post-suicide support services is thanks to a joint investment by the NSW and Commonwealth Governments.

To find out more or to access these services, please call 1300 727 247 at any time or visit standbysupport.com.au

If you, or someone you know, is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress, please seek help immediately by calling 000 (Triple Zero).

For anyone who is struggling, you can call the below helplines for support and advice: