NEW POLICE STATION FOR WESTERN SYDNEY

Western Sydney has a new police station, with Wentworthville Police Station officially opened today by Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott, Commissioner of Police Mick Fuller and Member for Seven Hills Mark Taylor.

Mr Elliott said the new $2.1 million facility is the fifth police station to be opened by the NSW Government since the 2019 March election.

“From Taree to Sanctuary Point, the NSW Government continues to deliver on its election commitment to invest in police station infrastructure to support the vital work of our police men and women,” Mr Elliott said.

The Government has previously announced 76 extra police positions for the North West Metropolitan Region as part of its more than $583 million investment to deliver 1,500 new police over four years.

Commissioner Mick Fuller said the new station provides the local community with greater access to policing services in the area.

“This is an investment into the crime fighting capabilities in Sydney’s north west. It gives the police in this command the support they need to drive down crime and keep the community safe,” Commissioner Fuller said.

Superintendent Julie Boon, Commander of Parramatta Police Area Command said the station is accessible to the community and allows for an expanded policing response to local area issues.

“Wentworthville Police Station now has an accessible front counter to better service the needs of the community and is fitted with the most advanced security,” she said.

Mr Taylor said how pleased he was to have the station in the heart of his community.

“The new police station at Wentworthville will increase and improve the access our community has, to both justice and safety, locally,” Mr Taylor said.

Like this: Like Loading...