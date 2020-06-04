NEW PERSONAL INJURY COMMISSION A STEP CLOSER

The NSW Government has introduced a Bill to establish a one-stop shop Personal Injury Commission (PIC), to simplify the dispute resolution system for injured road users and workers who make a compensation claim.

The PIC will consolidate the dispute resolution of the Workers Compensation Commission (WCC) and the State Insurance Regulatory Authority’s (SIRA) dedicated dispute resolution services into a single, independent tribunal.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said a single tribunal would result in greater efficiencies and a better claimant experience.

“The reforms could benefit individuals injured at work or on the road in up to 17,000 cases lodged annually. In 2019 around 7,000 applications were lodged in the Workers Compensation Commission and around 10,000 CTP applications were lodged,” Mr Dominello said.

“We have consulted widely with scheme providers and industry stakeholders to ensure the customer is at the centre of the process.

“CTP disputes are currently managed by the State Insurance Regulatory Authority but will now be consolidated into a single tribunal by expanding the Workers Compensation Commission. Two divisions will be created, with an independent judicial head, enabling the retention of subject matter expertise and personnel in the new body.”

The Bill will transfer the functions of the WCC, SIRA’s Dispute Resolution Service (DRS), the Motor Accidents Claims Assessment (CARS) and the Motor Accidents Medical Assessment Service (MAS) to the PIC.

The reforms do not change the compensation, benefits and entitlements in the original workers compensation and CTP schemes, ensuring minimal impact to insurance premiums and to offer certainty with business continuity.