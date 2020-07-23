NEW ONLINE WATER DASHBOARD REVOLUTIONISES WATER SECTOR

A ground-breaking new online information hub is using the latest technology to transform water management across the Murray Darling basin.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the new portal provides a bird’s-eye view of river systems along with all priority information at a glance, including river flows, dam storages, water availability and weather outlook.

An Australian first, the hub supports agribusiness, protects environment water, satisfies key reforms recommended by recent government reviews, culminated by years of work to enhance the transparency of the state’s river operations.

“This is a critical step in enhancing transparency in the water sector, it is a historic step forward in transforming the water sector for all users and is part of the NSW Government’s broader water reforms,” Mrs Pavey said.

“With this new technology people can now see exactly what is happening in any major river valley, as well as having at their fingertips all the relevant information as to how that river is being managed.”

The Water Insights portal features:

· Key decision-making graphics in one place;

· The provision of comprehensive water resource information; and

· Interstate shares and historic data going back 30 years

Mrs Pavey said the website brings together information across the entire water sector and couples it with a realistic view of the river itself so users can see where and when water is flowing.

“This is not only a major asset for farmers seeking certainty around when they can and can’t access water, it is an invaluable tool for enhancing the water literacy of anyone seeking a better understanding of the management of our river network.

“We know the drought is biting hard. In unregulated river systems, where water availability is governed by river volume, licence holders now have a clear picture of the prevailing water situation, especially in the case of a significant rain event which may generate flows.”