NEW ONLINE PORTAL MAKES LIFE EASIER FOR LIQUOR BUSINESSES

Thousands of NSW liquor businesses will save time and money, have red tape slashed and be able to make payments faster, thanks to a new NSW Government one-stop shop online portal.

Key benefits of the Liquor Licence Manager portal include:

· A customer dashboard showing a comprehensive list of all liquor licences customers hold;

· Real-time view of all associated licences, including conditions and legal obligations;

· Access to a personalised list of all available modifications per licence;

· Ability to conduct online bulk payments on hundreds of liquor licences in a single transaction;

· A reduction in wait time of up to six weeks for low risk transactions; and

· Digitising paper applications.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the rollout of the portal puts the needs of business owners first and follows a successful pilot.

“There are more than 18,000 liquor licences in NSW and over 16,000 liquor licensees and we want them to focus on staying in business and growing and less time consumed by red tape and paperwork,” Mr Dominello said.

“If you want to do paper take up origami. We’ve put licence and other relevant industry information in one convenient location so that licensees have a bird’s-eye view of their obligations.

“Gone are the days of needing to print a form, fill it out and post it. Licensees can now modify licences online in response to the pandemic and compete for bulk payments for hundreds of licences in a few simple clicks.”

CEO of Retail Drinks Australia Michael Waters trialled the portal and said it can be used for more than just paying licence fees.

“Retail Drinks Australia is pleased to support the NSW Government’s Liquor Licence Manager tool as it will help reduce the administrative and red tape burden of running a liquor retail business, particularly for multi-store owners and operators,” Mr Waters said.

“The tool aligns with our vision of enhancing our members’ freedom to retail responsibly.

“The ability for licensees to be able to access all their liquor licence details in the one place, including the ability to pay their annual licence fees online is a vast improvement that has been long-awaited by industry.”