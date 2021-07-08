NEW ONLINE HOME FOR NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT

Communities recovering from bushfires, floods and other natural disasters will now have access to a new one-stop-shop of vital information at nsw.gov.au/resilience-nsw.

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Disaster Recovery John Barilaro said the Black Summer bushfires and recent storm and flood events devastated parts of NSW and the Government’s priority is to continue support for those communities affected and better prepare for the future.

“In times of crisis and throughout the recovery process it is crucial to have access to reliable information and resources, which is why, through Resilience NSW, we have created a one-stop-shop online hub for communities to get help when they need it most,” Mr Barilaro said.

“The new Resilience NSW online hub has been designed for use on mobile phones, tablets and computers and has more than 17 state and federal agencies represented, providing access to all vital information through one portal.”

Minister for Digital and Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said more than 270 web pages under the Resilience NSW banner have been transformed into one central resource.

“The NSW Government is committed to making life easier when natural disasters strike and people are trying to get back on their feet,” Mr Dominello said.

“When someone is experiencing the anguish of fire, flood or drought, reliable information should be at their fingertips rather than going down a rabbit hole of paperwork.

“We don’t want to add to stress and anxiety; we want people to have the best customer experience in the palm of their hands.”

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said this is a crucial improvement for communities across the State.

“During a disaster or emergency, having access to reliable and accurate information is critical, and this improvement to the website will directly benefit families and communities across the State,” Mr Elliott said.

“The NSW Government is committed to ensuring the State is better prepared for disasters, and the improvements to the Resilience NSW hub will ensure that.”

The new Resilience NSW hub is located at nsw.gov.au/resilience-nsw