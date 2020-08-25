NEW NCAT FACILITY FOR PARRAMATTA

For the first time, the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) will have its own premises at Parramatta, providing greater access to tribunal services in Western Sydney.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said the new premises will quadruple capacity in Parramatta from five hearing days a week to 20 hearing days a week.

“The world-class facility will provide specialist tribunal services to meet the needs of one of the fastest growing regions in NSW,” Mr Speakman said.

The new state-of-the-art purpose-built facilities will include four hearing rooms equipped with high definition video conferencing technology, five conciliation rooms, a registry, public service counter and waiting room.

Mr Speakman said construction company Rork Projects Pty Limited will carry out the $2.3 million fit out on Level 5 of 9 George Street, Parramatta.

“The Indigenous-owned company brings to this project 20 years’ experience in corporate, education and government refurbishment and fit outs,” Mr Speakman said.

Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee said the project is great news for the local economy and community which will benefit from having a dedicated NCAT registry.

“The project will create much-needed jobs for tradies and businesses in and around Parramatta and drive investment,” Mr Lee said.

“Moving swiftly to complete the fit out will put the tribunal in a strong position to meet the needs of the local community.”

In 2018/19, NCAT held nearly 4,300 hearings at Parramatta and 85,000 hearings in more than 75 locations across NSW. More than a third of those took place in regional areas. The ability for NCAT to utilise the new hearing rooms to full capacity will depend on COVID-19 restrictions that may be in place when work is complete in the new year.

NCAT provides a timely and cost effective way of dealing with a broad range of disputes from building work to decisions on guardianship and administrative reviews of government decisions.

Like this: Like Loading...