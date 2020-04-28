NEW NAVAL VESSEL TO ASSIST IN SECURING FIJI’S BORDERS

“Fiji as a maritime nation with a vast ocean space, requires that maritime security be a vital component of our national security priorities. However, left alone, our ability to effectively police and secure our immense sea space is limited.”

This was highlighted by the Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Hon. Inia Seruiratu while welcoming the new naval vessel RFNS Savenaca at the Naval base in Walu Bay today.

Minister Seruiratu added that the commissioning marks another milestone for both Fiji and Australia in terms of the existing Defence Cooperation, where our engagement has been progressive.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Hon. Voreqe Bainimarama officially received the vessel in Perth, Australia.

The state-of the-art sea craft is the first of the two Guardian Class Patrol boats which will be replacing our ageing Pacific Class Patrol boats.

Minister Seruiratu also commended the commitment shown by the Australian government through the “vuvale partnership”.