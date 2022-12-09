NEW MEMBER JOINS MULTICULTURAL NSW ADVISORY BOARD

The NSW Government has appointed a new member to the Multicultural NSW Advisory Board following a vacancy created by the resignation of Dr G.K (Hari) Harinath.

Dr Saba Nabi from the Riverina in regional NSW has joined the Multicultural NSW Advisory Board following a merit-based selection process.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said Dr Nabi will be a great addition to the board and will help amplify the voices of diverse communities from regional NSW.

“The Advisory Board relies on the cultural diversity, skills and expertise of its members to represent the community and provide advice to myself and the NSW Government,” Mr Coure said.

Dr Nabi will attend her first Multicultural NSW Advisory Board meeting today, (Friday, 9 December).

“I truly believe that everyone can make a difference in their communities, no matter where they may live. To have such freedoms is a privilege that don’t exist elsewhere in the world and that is part of the reason so many people move to NSW and help their families thrive,” Dr Nabi said.

Advisory Board Chairperson Nick Kaldas, said it is very important for regional NSW to be represented on the board.

“By capturing the voices of regional residents we are working to make sure everyone can contribute to the rich social fabric of NSW,” Mr Kaldas said.

Biography—Dr Saba Nabi

Dr Nabi arrived in Australia from India almost 10 years ago as a PhD student in Biomedical Sciences at Charles Sturt University. Shortly after arriving she began volunteering at the university to ensure international students could integrate into tertiary and community life. Dr Nabi was the first international student elected to the University Council and later won the State Award.

Through her research, Dr Nabi identified a gap in the knowledge about mammography and cancer pre-screening tests of women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Through this research Dr Nabi was able to engage with local refugee and diverse communities, advocating for mammography and breast screening for women in the Riverina.

Dr Nabi community work includes positions as an AFL Multicultural Ambassador, a member of the Federation for Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia, Publicity Officer for the Country Women’s Association of NSW and a board member of the Riverina Cancer Care Council.