NEW KOALA RESERVES TO PROTECT A NOAHS ARK OF THREATENED SPECIES

Koalas, long-nosed potoroos and powerful owls are among more than 20 threatened species to benefit from three additions to the NSW national parks estate.

Minister for Environment James Griffin said more than 2,000 hectares has been acquired in three locations – in Monaro, near Yamba, and north of Taree.

“These three acquisitions are part of a program targeting some of the most important areas in NSW for koala conservation,” Mr Griffin said.

“Securing koala habitat in national parks is part of our strategy to double the koala population by 2050. As well as koalas, these national park additions will protect an incredible diversity of threatened species.

“Since 2019, the NSW Government has secured 600,000 hectares for addition to the national park estate to protect threatened habitats, wildlife and cultural heritage in perpetuity.”

In the state’s south near Cooma, the NSW Government, through the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), has purchased 1,052 hectares adjoining Macanally State Conservation Area.

Featuring long unburnt woodlands, it forms part of a corridor linking the tablelands with the coastal forests and is a critical step in securing the regional koala population.

In the State’s north, NPWS has purchased 752 hectares adjoining Bundjalung National Park near Yamba.

“This is a big win for koalas, and also for the host of threatened species that share these forests, such as brush-tailed phascogales, yellow-bellied gliders and powerful owls.

“The third property is 200 hectares adjoining Killabakh Nature Reserve, in the ranges north of Taree. This property contains 130 hectares of wet sclerophyll forest containing tallowwood, flooded gum and Sydney blue gum, all important food trees for koalas.”

To learn more about koala conservation, visit environment.nsw.gov.au/koala