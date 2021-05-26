NEW JUDGE APPOINTED TO THE DISTRICT COURT

A new judge has been appointed to the District Court of NSW, stepping up from her role as a magistrate in the Local Court.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said Magistrate Karen Robinson will be sworn in as a judge of the District Court on 15 June, following confirmation of her appointment today.

“Magistrate Robinson has many years of experience as a solicitor, barrister and magistrate. Her knowledge and skills will be a huge asset for the District Court,” Mr Speakman said.

“She has coordinated matters at Blacktown Local Court for the past three years, has sat in the Children’s Court, and dealt with criminal and civil matters.

“Her background includes court work in Sydney and regional NSW where she dealt with a wide range of offences.”

Magistrate Robinson completed her law degree at the University of Sydney in 1991 and became a solicitor in Dubbo in private practice the following year. She joined Legal Aid NSW in Dubbo in 2003, becoming acting Solicitor in Charge.

She was called to the Bar in 2008. She appeared in the District Court for trials, appeals and sentence matters and in the Local Court for hearings, pleas and sentences.

In 2013, Magistrate Robinson was elevated to the bench of the Local Court.

Magistrate Robinson is committed to legal education and sits on the Education Committee of the Local Court and regularly speaks to student groups and other court users in this role.

She replaces His Honour Judge Ross Letherbarrow SC who retired from the District Court in March.