NEW INFORMATION AND PRIVACY COMMITTEE APPOINTED

The NSW Government has appointed an Information and Privacy Advisory Committee to provide ongoing strategic advice to government, and to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration across government, industry and academia.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the Committee will be chaired by the NSW Information Commissioner Ms Elizabeth Tydd and will advise the Information and Privacy Commission, the Minister for Customer Service and the Attorney General and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

“This new Committee will bring together specialists from a range of sectors – including data science, technology, business and law – to ensure we remain at the forefront of these issues,” Mr Dominello said.

“It will provide the government with information, advice, assistance and training to deliver world-leading information and privacy management practices.

“The digital age presents many opportunities but it is important that our policies and laws reflect its challenges.”

Ms Tydd said the Committee is being formed at the right time to draw together expertise that can address the unique challenges faced by government and the community in the digital age where technology, service delivery and consumer expectations are changing rapidly.

“The Committee has the expertise to provide assistance to public sector agencies in adopting and complying with information governance in a contemporary public sector context, including access to information rights, with information protection principles and implementing privacy management plans in ways that account for these challenges,” Ms Tydd said.

As well as the Committee’s core membership, experts with knowledge in a relevant area may be invited to attend to contribute as required by the Committee.

The Committee consists of the Information Commissioner (Chairperson) and Privacy Commissioner, Ms Samantha Gavel, alongside data and legal experts including:

· Dr Ian Oppermann, NSW Government Chief Data Scientist;

· Mr Barry Sandison, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare;

· Professor Lyria-Bennett Moses, Director of the Allens Hub for Technology, Law and Innovation and a Professor in the Faculty of Law at UNSW Sydney;

· Mr Malcolm Crompton – Lead Privacy Advisor and founder of Information Integrity Solutions Pty Ltd (IIS);

· Mr Paul McKnight, Executive Director Justice Strategy and Policy, Department of Communities and Justice; and

· Mr Peter Leonard, Principal of Data Synergies, a business and legal consultancy for data driven businesses and Professor of Practice at UNSW Business School.