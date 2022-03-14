NEW HOMES FOR VICTIM-SURVIVORS TO REBUILD

The first 68 extra homes for women who have escaped an abuser are being delivered by the NSW Government, as part of a landmark $484.3 million investment to support women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Minister for Women’s Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said it was vital victim-survivors have access to safe, affordable housing as quickly as possible to help them get back on their feet after their traumatic experiences.

“We’re starting to see the important outcomes from our record commitment through the delivery of these 68 additional homes in Sydney and regional NSW, giving women and children who have suffered domestic violence a place to recover and thrive,” Mrs Ward said.

Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones said the projects are being delivered under the Community Housing Innovation Fund (CHIF), a partnership with the community housing sector to provide more social and affordable housing.

“We have committed to invest $52.5 million to provide 200 homes for victim-survivors and we are already delivering the first dwellings,” Mrs Maclaren-Jones said.

This initial $19.1 million CHIF investment includes:

· 21 apartments in Guildford in collaboration with Evolve Housing, with properties acquired in December 2021;

· 8 apartments in Canterbury, purchased in partnership with Metro Community Housing, currently being refurbished and available to domestic violence victim-survivors from April 2022;

· 16 apartments to be purchased in the Campsie area in partnership with the Women’s Housing Company and available for use by September 2022;

· 4 townhouses in Wagga Wagga being developed in partnership with the Wagga Wagga Aboriginal Land Council and specifically for Indigenous victim-survivors, due for completion in the first half of 2023;

· 4 apartments in Goulburn being delivered in collaboration with Anglicare NSW South, NSW West and ACT and due for completion in the second half of next year and;

· 15 apartments to be delivered in Unanderra in Wollongong late next year in partnership with Wollongong Emergency Housing Inc.

Victim-survivors of domestic violence who need a new home are added to the NSW Housing Register. Community housing organisations then use the Register to offer long-term housing when a suitable property becomes available.