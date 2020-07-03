NEW EASTLAKES SHOPPING CENTRE TO DRAW WORLD-CLASS BRANDS WITHIN 12 MONTHS

Eastlakes residents will enjoy a new shopping centre with world-class brands when it opens its doors mid next year, as construction progresses on stage one of Crown Group’s $1 billion mixed-use residential and retail development.

The residential developer was granted development approval from NSW Planning last week (18 June 2020) on the most exciting residential and retail development the area has seen in decades.

Chairman and Group CEO Iwan Sunito said the new shopping centre formed the next step in Crown Group’s vision to create a $1 billion portfolio of retail offerings around Australia that leveraged iconic architecture to attract world-class brands.

“Eastlakes Lives is one of the largest single residential developments being built in Sydney at the moment, with 2.4 hectares of land and more than two hectares of park next door and close to three excellent golf courses.

“Our vision is to create a new community at the gateway of in the eastern suburbs that allows for intergenerational living by offering a children’s playground, a medical centre and exciting new retail and dining precinct. We will have world-class retail brands operating there from mid-next year.”

Crown Group’s latest retail precinct, Infinity Square, opened in 2019 at Green Square with 19 shopping and dining offerings, and it is signing its third ASX-listed company there following the opening of McDonald’s and KFC.

The new Eastlakes development has a stunning design by internationally acclaimed architects Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (fjmt) and exciting shopping centre interiors by Buchan. It will deliver 490 luxury apartments and a retail and dining precinct that is set to transform the area into a destination in itself. At its heart will be a new town centre and up to 80 restaurants, cafes, shops and supermarkets when fully complete.

Stage one is expected to be completed in mid-2021. It will offer a $30 million shopping centre spanning 2800sqm with 13 outlets including a new, larger ALDI store and a Woolworths Metro, as well as a bakery, pharmacy, hair and beauty, sushi, newsagent/post office and a car wash.

The stage one shopping centre will sit below the residential component across three buildings on the north side of the development. It will deliver everyday convenience for shoppers and is set to complement the existing offer at Eastlakes Shopping Centre until the centre is transformed as a part of stage two.

Crown Group Chief Operating Officer Pierre Abrahamse said locals were excited that the new shopping precinct would soon be a reality, making this Sydney’s next emerging suburb.

“Locals and future residents are very excited to see the tangible beginnings of the transformation of their suburb,” he said. “This will be a major drawcard for those living in the area, but also for those buying into a developing part of Sydney. It will offer a range of amenity and services that Eastlakes has not seen in decades.”

Construction of the $150 million stage two shopping centre will start late 2021. Its new town centre will add a beating heart to the development, providing a gathering place for locals and visitors, with a shopping centre that includes up to 65 stores and a full-line supermarket Woolworths. It will have convenient parking from Evans roads. A new eat street will offer an array of exciting restaurant and dining options alongside apartments set across five buildings. Completion is expected in 2024.

“In stage two we will transform the old Eastlakes Shopping Centre with a totally new look, expanded retail offering and revitalised shopping experience for customers,” Mr Abrahamse said. “

“We are really looking forward to bringing the centre firmly into the 21st century. The new development will be designed for the local community – catering to new and existing residents, it is designed to create a new heart for Eastlakes, as a space that brings together the diverse community of the surrounding suburbs, with cafes and gourmet delis in a space that has plenty of natural light, open air and opens to the adjoining park.

“It will further build on the almost 60-year history of the shopping centre and its long-standing connection with the local community.”

Woolworths State Property Manager Brad Karge said he was delighted to be part of Crown Group’s regeneration of Eastlakes Shopping Centre and excited that local residents would soon have access to one of Australia’s most modern supermarkets.

“We look forward to continuing to service the loyal customer base we have built over the years, when we open our new Metro Eastlakes, and then when we welcome customers into our new, state-of-the-art, full line supermarket in 2024, in the second stage of the redevelopment,” he said.

ABOUT THE EASTLAKES LIVE BY CROWN GROUP PROJECT

Construction began on stage one of Eastlakes Live by Crown Group in October 2018 and is expected to be completed in mid-2021. Stage one will comprise three buildings on the north side of the development, with a total of 133 spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments including four luxurious penthouses. It will also have a 2800sqm retail area below, offering 13 outlets including ALDI and Woolworths Metro, as well as a bakery, pharmacy, hair and beauty, sushi, newsagent/post office and a car wash.

Residents will have access to sophisticated resort-style health and fitness facilities including a swimming pool and gym. They will also have a function room and landscaped gardens in which to socialise with friends, family and neighbours.

Stage two plans include 357 new apartments across five buildings and a new town centre, with a retail and restaurant precinct that includes up to 65 stores, a full-line supermarket and a new eat street. Construction is expected to start in late 2021, estimated to be completed in stages in 2024.

Apartments are for sale from $749,000 to $1,953,000. The display centre is open daily by appointment at 19a Evans Avenue, Eastlakes.