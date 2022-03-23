NEW DIGITAL VEHICLE REGISTRATION A WIN FOR DRIVERS

Forgetting or losing vehicle registration paperwork is now a thing of the past, with the NSW Government launching a fully digitised, paperless rego service.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the new Digital Vehicle Registration service is a one-stop shop for millions of drivers, offering digital renewal notifications and a Certificate of Registration all in one place.

“Around 16 per cent of registrations are not renewed on time due to paperwork being damaged, misplaced or simply stuck on the fridge and forgotten about,” Mr Dominello said.

“Through the new service, motorists can opt-in to get electronic reminder notices and access their digital Certificate of Registration through their MyServiceNSW Account.”

Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the service will save drivers time and will also help reduce the 7.2 million paper renewals sent by Transport for NSW each year.

“This service has been piloted using more than 1000 vehicles to great success, with 95 per cent of drivers giving the opt-in process the thumbs up,” Mrs Ward said.

“Although you can already renew your rego online, this additional option makes life easier for drivers by providing them with more information in the palm of their hand.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the service will benefit drivers across all communities.

“Whether you’re a parent in Western Sydney, a young professional in the bush or a retiree on the coast, we want to take the hassle out of renewing your rego,” Mr Farraway said.

“My message to drivers is simple – give the new service a go and reap the rewards.”

Customers who opt-in will receive reminder notifications six and two weeks before their registration expires and one day after via email, in their MyServiceNSW account and by push notifications in the Service NSW app.

The service was jointly funded between the Digital Restart Fund and Transport for NSW.

The service is optional meaning customers will continue to receive a paper renewal notice unless they opt-in.

To opt-in to Digital Vehicle Registration, visit service.nsw.gov.au.